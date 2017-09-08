Metrocenter development hits big milestone - new Walmart Superstore hiring

The Wal-Mart logo is displayed on a shopping cart. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Walmart is hiring hundreds for the Supercenter set to open, signaling a milestone in the development of Metrocenter Mall.

In June 2016, mall owners announced big changes including transforming the shopping center into a mixed-use development, featuring senior housing, medical centers, rentals and office space.

Walmart is now set to hire up to 300 people for the 148,000-square-foot Supercenter. The store is set to open in mid-October, according to Walmart representative Matthew Benson in a news release.

Interested applicants can apply here: http://careers.walmart.com

Walmart broke ground in July 2016 on the south side of the mall where the Broadway department store once was, the Phoenix Business Journal reported.

“This store location will allow us to better serve Walmart customers in northwest Phoenix, bring hundreds of quality jobs to the community and play a key role in the continued modernization and revitalization of the iconic Metrocenter Mall,” said Walmart Store Manager Duane Morrison. “We look forward to growing our great Walmart team and getting to work as we prepare for the grand opening.”

This store represents the largest capital investment at Metrocenter Mall in decades, Benson said.

