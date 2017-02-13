Metallica bringing ‘WorldWired' tour to University of Phoenix Stadium

Metallica performs onstage at CBS RADIO's third annual 'The Night Before' at AT&T Park Presented by Salesforce on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Metallica is bringing their WorldWired 2017 tour to the Valley this summer.

The band will perform at University of Phoenix Stadium with Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira on August 4.

Presale tickets will go on sale for Legacy Fan Club members beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., with presale tickets available to all Met Club members starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Each ticket will come with a copy of Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, available either as a physical CD or digital download.

Fan club ticket information is available on Metallica's website.

For more information on ticket sales for Glendale, visit Ticketmaster.

