KPNX
Close

Mesa woman survives after driving car off cliff

Authorities say she was driving along State Route 88 but ended up going down a canyon.

12 News , KPNX 7:28 PM. MST February 24, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa woman survives a nearly 300-foot drop down a ravine.

Authorities say she was driving along State Route 88 Thursday night near Apache Junction.

The woman tried to pass another vehicle but ended up going down into a canyon.

Her car rolled at least once and ended up on its roof. She was taken to the hospital, Amazingly she was treated and then released.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories