Mesa woman survives after driving car off cliff

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa woman survives a nearly 300-foot drop down a ravine.
Authorities say she was driving along State Route 88 Thursday night near Apache Junction.
The woman tried to pass another vehicle but ended up going down into a canyon.
Her car rolled at least once and ended up on its roof. She was taken to the hospital, Amazingly she was treated and then released.
