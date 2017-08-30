Mesa residents, here's why your water may taste and smell differently

(Photo: Thinkstock)

If you live in Mesa you may notice a slight change in the way your water tastes and smells. The City of Mesa said this may happen for the next few weeks.

The city says the change is the result of a byproduct of seasonal algae in surface water called geoism. According to the city, "even at low concentrations" it can cause a "musty or soil-like taste and odor" in water.

The city says it's not harmful and the water is safe to use and drink.

"The City of Mesa’s Brown Road Water Treatment Plant is using carbon treatment to reduce geosmin in the water distribution system," the city wrote in a release.

City officials say Mesa's water continues to "meet all state and federal drinking water standards."

For more information about water quality, visit www.mesaaz.gov/cc.

