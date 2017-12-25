Mesa police searching for man with Alzheimer's

Donald Pesterfield. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz. - Police in Mesa are searching for a man with Alzheimer's who has been missing since Saturday night.

Donald Pesterfield, 82, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he dropped his wife off at Mesa Gateway Airport.

According to police, Pesterfield called his wife and told her he was lost, and he hasn't been seen since.

He was driving a dark gray four-door 2007 Chevy Silverado with a tan cover and Oregon license plate 764CTG. Police said his phone was last tracked to Bishop, California around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Pesterfield has early-stage Alzheimer's and needs heart medication.

If you have any information about Pesterfield's location, call Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

© 2017 KPNX-TV