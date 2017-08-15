Mesa police officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

Officer Kurt Carlson died in an off-duty crash. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

A veteran of the Mesa Police Department has died after an off-duty crash, the Mesa PD announced Tuesday.

Officer Kurt Allen Carlson was killed in motorcycle accident Monday. His motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the wreck. The crash happened in the state of Washington.

Carlson was assigned to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. He had been with the department for nearly 18 years. He previously served as a patrol officer and a Mesa Family Advocacy Center Detective.

Carlson was a father of two and a husband.

Carlson was a unit trainer at the airport, teaching airfield driving and airport familiarity. Mesa PD say he had an easy-going personality and was friends with many partnering agencies a the airport.

