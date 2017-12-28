KPNX
Mesa police: Man hospitalized; wife found dead in their home

A man stabbed his wife to death and then himself Wednesday night, according to the Mesa Police Department.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say a man is hospitalized in serious condition after being found injured in a home where his wife was found dead, an apparent homicide victim.

Detective Nik Rasheta says the husband called 911 late Wednesday night and said he stabbed his wife and himself.

Rasheta says officers' observations at the scene support the man's statements.

He says no other injuries were reported and that nobody else is believed to have been present or involved.

Identities were not released.
 

