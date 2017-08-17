Mesa police looking for sex assault suspect

A composite sketch of the suspect who exposed himself and inappropriately touched a woman on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, Ariz. - Police are looking for a sex assault suspect who exposed himself to a woman and inappropriately touched her Tuesday.

The woman was sitting near the lake at Dobson Ranch Park when the suspect approached, police said.

The suspect exposed himself to the woman and then groped her genital area, according to police.

Police said the victim screamed loudly as she fought him off, and the suspect ran northwest toward Dobson Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He was described as having what appeared to be a mole on the right side of his face.

Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

© 2017 KPNX-TV