Mesa police looking for missing 8-year-old girl

Leilani Miller, 8, of Mesa (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

Mesa Police are looking for missing 8-year-old Leilani Miller after she was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen in the area of Stapley Drive and University Drive in Mesa, near Hawthorne Elementary School.

Leilani was most recently seen wearing a navy blue dress with a pink emblem in the shoulder area and a coral and brown backpack.

She is described as a 3-foot-8 tall girl with blonde hair. Her left eye is green and her right eye is blue.

