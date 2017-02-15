Mesa police looking for man who flashed 2 girls

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department is searching for a suspect (or suspects) who allegedly exposed himself to two young girls in separate incidents on Feb. 10.

According to police, one incident happened near Extension Road and Main Street and the other was near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive. Both occurred while the girls were walking either to school or to a bus stop.

The girls reported a man with a similar description in both incidents parked near them as they either and exposed himself.

The man is described as being Hispanic between the ages of 25 and 45 with short, dark hair, possibly with some gray. He was driving a green truck, possibly an extended cab.

Police say there was no attempt of physical or verbal contact in either incident.

