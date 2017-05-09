Mesa police involved in shooting near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive.
Aerial footage showed a large police presence in the area and a Mesa police tactical robot was seen in the front yard of home.
Police say all officers are OK and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
Lincoln Elementary in Mesa will not start on time today due to the shooting down the street.
We will update when more information becomes available.
