Mesa police identify woman killed in Thursday mobile-home fire

At least one person died in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road, Dec, 29, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - One person has died in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road Thursday.

According to Mesa police, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Rosalee Garza.

Aerial video showed smoke pouring from the unit as firefighters worked to get it extinguished.

Firefighters confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. that a woman died in the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further updates are available at this time.

