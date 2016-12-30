Mesa police identify woman killed in Thursday mobile-home fire

MESA, Ariz. - One person has died in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road Thursday.
According to Mesa police, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Rosalee Garza.
Aerial video showed smoke pouring from the unit as firefighters worked to get it extinguished.
Firefighters confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. that a woman died in the fire.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further updates are available at this time.
Copyright 2016 KPNX
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs