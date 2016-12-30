KPNX
Close

Mesa police identify woman killed in Thursday mobile-home fire

Woman killed in mobile home fire in Mesa on Thursday has been identified.

12 News , KPNX 12:21 PM. MST December 30, 2016

MESA, Ariz. - One person has died in a mobile-home fire on Main Street near Higley Road Thursday.

According to Mesa police, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Rosalee Garza.

Aerial video showed smoke pouring from the unit as firefighters worked to get it extinguished.

Firefighters confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. that a woman died in the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further updates are available at this time.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories