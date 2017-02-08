KPNX
Mesa police: Boy extremely critical after hit-and-run

Associated Press , KPNX 8:41 AM. MST February 08, 2017

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say a hit-and-run has left a 10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition.

Police say the vehicle left the scene after the boy was struck Wednesday morning near Broadway Road and 56th Street.

No additional information is immediately available.

