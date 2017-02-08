Mesa police: Boy extremely critical after hit-and-run

Officials investgating the scene after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene. Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say a hit-and-run has left a 10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition.

Police say the vehicle left the scene after the boy was struck Wednesday morning near Broadway Road and 56th Street.

No additional information is immediately available.

