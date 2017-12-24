KPNX
Mesa police: 3 people dead in murder-suicide

12 News , KPNX 3:19 PM. MST December 24, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Police investigated after three people were found dead in a Mesa home Saturday near Broadway Road and 72nd Street. 

The three dead have been identified as 47-year-old Jill Gifford, 67-year-old Bruce Gifford Sr. and 45-year-old Benjamin Childs.

Police said initial information leads them to believe that Bruce Gifford Sr. was at the home when his ex-wife, Jill and her companion, Benjamin arrived.

Detectives said there was an unknown altercation that lead to their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing, pending results from the Medical Examiner's Office. 

