Mesa police: 3 people dead in murder-suicide

MESA, Ariz. - Police investigated after three people were found dead in a Mesa home Saturday near Broadway Road and 72nd Street.
The three dead have been identified as 47-year-old Jill Gifford, 67-year-old Bruce Gifford Sr. and 45-year-old Benjamin Childs.
Police said initial information leads them to believe that Bruce Gifford Sr. was at the home when his ex-wife, Jill and her companion, Benjamin arrived.
Detectives said there was an unknown altercation that lead to their deaths.
The investigation is ongoing, pending results from the Medical Examiner's Office.
