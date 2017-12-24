Mesa police: 3 people dead in murder-suicide

The scene where three people were found dead in a Mesa home Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Burton/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Police investigated after three people were found dead in a Mesa home Saturday near Broadway Road and 72nd Street.

The three dead have been identified as 47-year-old Jill Gifford, 67-year-old Bruce Gifford Sr. and 45-year-old Benjamin Childs.

Police said initial information leads them to believe that Bruce Gifford Sr. was at the home when his ex-wife, Jill and her companion, Benjamin arrived.

Detectives said there was an unknown altercation that lead to their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing, pending results from the Medical Examiner's Office.

