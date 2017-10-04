Mesa PD: Officers shoot armed man threatening woman

Mesa police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

Mesa police officers shot a man who they say was threatening a female family member with a gun Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was near University Drive and Alma School Road, per Mesa PD. Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who said a man was trying to kill her.

Police found him in the backyard with a gun in his waistband. Officials said police gave him verbal commands to get rid of the gun but he refused, exiting the backyard and telling them he wanted to be shot.

A police spokesperson said the man had his hand on the gun and after more verbal commands, officers shot the man.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating.

© 2017 KPNX-TV