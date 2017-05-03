Close Mesa PD: Missing 1-year-old safely returned to family 12 News , KPNX 9:21 PM. MST May 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MESA, Ariz. - Police in Mesa have found a 1-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening in Gilbert.Mesa PD officials said Wednesday night that Taya Cabanillas was safely returned to her family. © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it 4 people injured in serious crash in Peoria Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD Phoenix radio personality claims American Airlines racially profiled him Mistrial declared in case against Steven Jones in NAU shooting trial No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash Jimmy John's customer appreciation day 2016 Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M Child, adult found dead in Mesa apartment fire Take a look inside Randy Johnson's home More Stories Reports: Royal staff called for emergency meeting at… May. 3, 2017, 9:30 p.m. A vending machine full of actual cars may be coming to Tempe May. 3, 2017, 7:26 p.m. Phoenix has hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2017 May. 3, 2017, 4:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs