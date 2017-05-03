KPNX
Close

Mesa PD: Missing 1-year-old safely returned to family

12 News , KPNX 9:21 PM. MST May 03, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Police in Mesa have found a 1-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening in Gilbert.

Mesa PD officials said Wednesday night that Taya Cabanillas was safely returned to her family. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories