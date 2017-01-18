Mesa PD gives community tips on securing the home after child sex assault

A child sexually assaulted in a Mesa home – and now parents in the community are voicing their concerns with a predator on the loose. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, Ariz. - Some Mesa residents are on edge, in fear of a child predator on the loose. Investigators said a man entered a home Jan. 9 and sexually assaulted a child while everyone else was sleeping.

The Mesa Police Department’s sex crimes unit said catching the predator is one of their top priorities. Those who attended Wednesday night’s community meeting with police showed up with many concerns.

“Very sad with it being a young child,” said Shirley Mortensen, one of the meeting’s attendees. “I’m kind of concerned. I have a backyard that’s not fenced.”

A witness may have seen the suspect leaving the area near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive, but the only description is vague: A Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 30 with short dark hair.

The suspect reportedly has a short build and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and khaki shorts with multiple pockets.

Police at Wednesday’s meeting offered tips on how people can protect their homes, showing different kinds of tools to better secure doors and windows.

They also told parents to keep their properties well lit. Police say that is the No. 1 deterrent.

Officers said it’s a good idea to keep your bushes trimmed below four feet and your trees above seven feet.

Detectives are hoping the meeting helps encourage people who live in the area to maintain open lines of communication with police.

“Sometimes it’s hard to reach certain communities that might have a hesitation to contact the police,” said Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department.

“People need to work with the officers. They shouldn’t be scared, because they’re here to protect us. Serve and protect,” said Ernie Miller, another concerned community member.

Those who attended left the meeting feeling more informed, but still frightened that another night will go by with a predator still roaming their streets.

“It’s scary, scary, definitely scary, because we have lots of kids in the neighborhood that are out playing. Some are home by themselves when parents are working, so it is scary,” said Natasha Rodriquez, mother of three.

If you have any information or see something suspicious, report it to the Mesa Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS as soon as possible. There's a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

