Mesa on edge after child sexual assault

A child sexually assaulted in a Mesa home – and now parents in the community are voicing their concerns with a predator on the loose. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, Ariz. - Some people who live in Mesa are concerned about a recent sexual assault of a minor. That concern includes how tightlipped the Mesa Police Department has been about the investigation.

“You’d like to know what’s going on in your neighborhood for your own safety and the safety of your neighbors,” said Stu, who has lived in the area near the crime for more than 30 years. “I understand why they try to keep stuff quiet, but sometimes it’s almost too quiet.”

Investigators said a man entered a home in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive Jan. 9 and sexually assaulted a child while everyone else was asleep.

Details on the victim and the crime in question are limited. Was it a break-in? We don’t know.

Police say they are aware of how the man entered the home.

"We’re just holding off on that information for now,” said Det. Nik Rasheta, for the purpose of not compromising the investigation.

What is compromised, however, is a sense of safety in the surrounding homes.



“We get those [notices] in the mail and go, ‘Well, another sexual predator in the neighborhood,’” said Roy, who’s lived in the neighborhood for about 25 years.

He gets those letters multiple times a year, so the nature of the crime is not surprising to him, but other neighbors say information regarding how the crime was committed could help in preventing it from happening to someone else.

“We believe someone knows who this subject is,” said Rasheta. “We hope this composite sketch will help someone out there recognize this individual.”

In a separate statement, the Mesa Police Department released the following:

"We want to convey that [we] are working diligently to solve this case, that we are available for questions or concerns, and that we have a composite and hope that someone in the area may recognize and help lead to the identification of the suspect. "We encourage residents to take the standard precautionary steps when going to sleep. Lock door and windows. Keep dark areas well-lit or motion sensors if that’s an option. If they have doggie doors big enough for humans to use, lock those at night as well."

