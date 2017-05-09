Mesa officers shoot suspect allegedly threatening to use bomb

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive early Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were responding to a violation of a restraining order at a home in the area. According to police, the caller said a man was threatening to light a bomb.
Responding officers shot the suspect. Police say all officers are OK and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
An unknown device was found at the scene, according to police.
Aerial footage showed a large police presence in the area and a Mesa police tactical robot was seen in the front yard of home.
Lincoln Elementary in Mesa was closed for the incident and will open at 8:25 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
