Mesa officers attending Vegas music festival unharmed after mass shooting

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on. There were reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

Mesa police officers at the Vegas music festival where shots rang out Sunday night are all accounted for, the Mesa Police Department said.

The department confirmed Monday morning it had a group of off-duty officers attending the festival as regular concertgoers.

Mesa police said the officers are OK.

READ: How to check on Vegas loved ones with Facebook 'safety check'

"We are happy to report no fatalities on our end," a department spokesperson said.

A gunman opened fire killing at least 50, wounding 400 more and prompting chaos as thousands of concertgoers jamming the Las Vegas Strip scrambled for cover.

It's become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas

© 2017 KPNX-TV