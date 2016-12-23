Mesa nurses help needy Tempe family during the holiday

Mesa firefighters load donated furniture as part of a larger donation project mounted by nursing staff at Hacienda Childrens Hospital in Mesa. The staff "adopted" a Tempe grandmother and her 11 grandchildren. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe grandmother of 11 is overflowing with the Christmas spirit after a special group of holiday heroes delivered a house full of furniture and presents to celebrate the holiday.

The nurses at Hacienda Childrens Hospital in Mesa, Arizona heard about Grandma Vicki and her struggles to keep her 11 grandkids healthy and safe -- all under one roof during this holiday season.

Over the last three weeks, the word went out and the donations poured in. Everything from beds and bedding, to clothes and food.

"I think I'm more excited for this than to see my own kids open their presents on Christmas," Jennefer Foster, Director of Nursing at Hacienda Childrens said. "It's exciting to see people who don't have that finally have that--and have that feeling."

Grandma Vicki, who's last name is not being disclosed, says she was overwhelmed when she got the news that the community was offering so much help.

"I was real grateful. My kids never had it this good and I'm so grateful," she said.

Firefighters from Mesa and Tempe were also on hand to help move all the new stuff into the families four bedroom house.

Organizers also collected over $1.400 in gift cards for Vicki and the grandkids to use in the coming year.

Copyright 2016 KPNX