Mesa mother ordered deported in 1st sign of Trump order

Protesters gathered outside ICE office in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A Mesa mother who was convicted nine years ago of working here illegally was ordered deported Wednesday, the first public sign of President Donald Trump's executive order expanding his priorities for deportation.

Attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado told a somber crowd outside Phoenix's Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters that Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, had been taken into custody.

She could be deported to Mexico immediately or sent to a federal detention center in Florence while awaiting deportation proceedings, Maldonado said.

Garcia showed up at ICE headquarters earlier in the day for a required check-in.

She was convicted of felony identity theft for working at the Golfland Sunsplash amusement park in Mesa. Her arrest was part of a workplace raid by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. She had been considered a low priority for deportation because she had committed a non-violent offense.

That changed with Trump's executive order last month on border security. It expanded enforcement priorities to include undocumented immigrants who have committed "any criminal offense."

Maldonado had advised Garcia before the check-in that she might be deported. She arrived at ICE with her two U.S.-born children and her husband. Garcia came to the U.S. when she was 14 years old and has lived here for 22 years.

Their parish priest, Father Raymond Ritari of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mesa, was also there.

