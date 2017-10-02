Mesa mom accused of snatching son found after months on the run

Madeline Frieda Jones and her son Williams Jones-Gouchenour are missing since Thurs. June 15, 2017.

A baby and mother missing since June have been found by Mesa police, according to the boy's father.

In a Facebook video, Jacob Gouchenour said Madeline Jones and her son William were located.

Gouchenour said William is in the custody of Child Protective Services and Madeline has been detained by police.

“I'm so excited. I just got a call from the Mesa Police Department saying they found my son and my ex-wife and they located them in San Diego,” Gouchenour said.

Mesa PD spokesperson Steve Berry confirmed that information.

“I haven't heard how my son is doing for the past three and a half months so it's just been crazy and hearing the news that they're safe and well is such a welcome relief,” he said.

Last month, Mesa police said they suspected Jones and her parents had orchestrated the mother and baby's disappearance after Gouchenour was granted partial custody over William.

Jones' parents, Roland and Cassandra, were arrested last week.

Destinee Mack started a Facebook page about Jones' and William's disappearance.

“I’m just am so glad he (William) was so young to never remember any of it,” Mack told 12 News.

The page eventually led to more than 11,000 people, most of them strangers, following all the latest developments and doing their own detective work on the case.

“There was a whole community of people who loved him and wanted him home,” Mack said about William.

As for Gouchenour, he's just happy his son is safe and can't wait to be reunited with him.

“Give him a big hug and take lots of pictures and introduce him to his aunts and uncles,” Gouchenour said. “They want to meet him dearly.”

At last check, Gouchenour was trying to get on the next flight to San Diego from Utah, where he now lives.

© 2017 KPNX-TV