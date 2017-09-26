Mesa men allegedly use Facebook to lure girls for child sex trafficking

Detectives in the Human Exploitation and Tracking Unit discovered 24-year-old Oshay Small and 21-year-old Cornelius Wells exploited young girls to commercial sex buyers they contacted online. (Photo: Mesa PD)

MESA, Ariz.- Mesa police arrested two men on multiple counts of child sex trafficking and child prostitution after a 5-month long investigation revealed underaged girls were being exploited.

Detectives in Mesa PD's Human Exploitation and Tracking Unit discovered 24-year-old Oshay Small and 21-year-old Cornelius Wells exploited young girls to commercial sex buyers they contacted online. Some of the girls were transported to Tucson, Arizona and El Paso, Texas, police said. Detectives learned of other victims including another minor and two adult females.

Small and Wells contacted the first victims, 15-year-old girls, through Facebook and exploited them just four days later. The men used a website, Backpage.com, to advertise sex with the minors and profited off of the transactions.

Police arrested Small and Wells at a hotel near Metrocenter Mall. An adult female victim was with the suspects at the time of arrest.

Small and Wells are being held at Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Jail on $75,000 and $50,000 bonds.

