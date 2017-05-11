Mesa man living in sanctuary church may be deported after ICE meeting

PHOENIX (AP) - A Mesa man who has been allowed to remain in the U.S. by immigration officials under supervised release may be facing deportation.

Officials of a Phoenix church that offered sanctuary to Marco Tulio Coss in 2014 say he was detained Thursday afternoon by federal immigration officers, received an ankle monitor and could be sent back to his native Mexico.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement that Coss "is subject to a final order of removal."

Shadow Rock United Church of Christ officials say Coss reported April 13 for a scheduled check with ICE and was told to return in 30 days.

They gave Coss' attorney a 30-day deadline to a file a stay of removal for his client, who has been in the country for 18 years.

