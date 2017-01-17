Mesa High students wear purple in honor of teacher shot and killed

Mesa High students where purple in remembrance of Ryne Zahner, a math teacher who was killed on Sunday. (Photo: Chris Latella/12News)

MESA, Ariz. - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a beloved math teacher at Mesa High School.

Tuesday was the first day back to school for Ryne Zahner's students, after they had Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It was a tough morning for many of Zahner's students as they learned of the death of one of their favorite teachers. Many of them, like Karson Arnett, wore purple in show of solidarity.

RELATED: Mesa teacher shot dead; suspect identified

“All of the support that he has, everyone knows him as a great guy and a great teacher, and it’s just overwhelming," Arnett said.

Dozens of students like Anthony Wood showed their respect for their 26-year-old teacher.

“He was a pretty knowledgeable guy," Wood said. "He wasn’t like any other teacher. He actually engaged the students.”

RELATED: Tempe police investigating homicide

The show of purple shirts -- one of the school's colors -- was a quiet but strong remembrance of Zahner.

“(It's) Kind of shocking how anything can happen so fast and you can lose somebody in a matter of seconds and you wouldn’t even realize it," Wood said.

Mesa High School had extra counselors on staff Tuesday to console students.

Police say Zahner was with friends in his Tempe backyard early Sunday when he was killed.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Caleb Bartles in connection to Zahner's death. On Tuesday, Mesa police confirmed that Zahner and Bartles were friends.

Bartles is described as 5-foot-10, 165-pound white man with brown hair and green eyes.

Police warn the public that he is considered armed and dangerous, and advise people not to approach him.

Anyone with information related to Sunday's shooting can contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

(© 2017 KPNX)