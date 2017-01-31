Mesa firefighters tear apart jet in training exercise

(Photo: Halie Cook) Firefighters team up to push a saw into the exterior of a jet at Mesa Falcon Field Airport.

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Fire Department had a rare opportunity Tuesday to tear apart a jet at Mesa Falcon Field Airport in an effort to learn skills that could save lives in the event of a crash.

Firefighters are used to training with old buses, cars and smaller planes to practice lifesaving skills, so the chance to practice on a full-sized jet was new to them.

"We are going to use different tools that we normally don't get the opportunity to use on planes such as this," said Richard Kochanski, a battalion chief. "This is unusual for us. We are really, at some point, are just playing with different techniques just to see what works and what doesn't."

Some tools the fire crews used included hydraulic rescue tools like the Jaws of Life and different kinds of saws.

The 1994 Gulfstream jet was donated by Artur Niewiadowski, an MMA gym owner who thought the plane could help firefighters simulate a situation they normally don't encounter.

"I'm a huge believer in training, preparation and making sure that people are aware of what situations they're getting into," Niewiadowski said. "If you know what you're getting into that's half the battle."

