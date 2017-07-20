KPNX
Mesa councilman Ryan Winkle pleads guilty to extreme DUI

Ryan Winkle has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and will serve 6 days in jail and another 49 days on house arrest.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa councilman Ryan Winkle who was arrested for DUI back in May has pleaded guilty to charges of extreme DUI.

According to reports from court, Winkle will serve 6 days in jail after 55 days of the councilman's 110-day sentence were suspended.

He will serve 49 days on home detention and pay a nearly $4,000 fine.

The councilman said he is relieved to have it over and hopes to be back to work soon.

