Mesa councilman apologizes for DUI arrest, takes leave of absence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New Arizona laws that go into effect this year
-
Lifestyles of the rich and fabulous: Contemporary home in Paradise Valley
-
Unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket
-
Casa Grande man builds replica of pirate ship
-
Mesa Fire Department: Beyond the flames
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
IRS calling you may no longer be a scam
-
Breathtaking timelapse of the Grand Canyon
-
McCain compares Trump scandal to Watergate
-
Can the Mesa City Council remove a member?
More Stories
-
DPS: Forensic scientist hid backlog of 40 cases,…May 17, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
5 new Arizona laws: Sunscreen, license plates, hot…May 16, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
Lamborghini, Mercedes, building damaged in Scottsdale crashMay 17, 2017, 11:02 a.m.