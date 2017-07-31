KPNX
Mesa Community College football coach has died

12 News , KPNX 1:04 PM. MST July 31, 2017

A coach with Mesa Community College has died, Maricopa Community Colleges has confirmed.

Coach Ben McIvor was the Defensive Line/Special Teams Coordinator, in his 20th season of coaching football. He was also the Head Track Coach at Glendale High School.

McIvor was the Head Coach for football at Glendale High School for six years before working at Mesa Community College.

Faculty and student athletes are invited to a grief session at about 1 p.m. Monday.

Details of his death were not immediately known.

