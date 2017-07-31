Mesa Community College football coach has died

Ben McIvor, Mesa Community College football coach. (Photo: Mesa Community College)

A coach with Mesa Community College has died, Maricopa Community Colleges has confirmed.

Coach Ben McIvor was the Defensive Line/Special Teams Coordinator, in his 20th season of coaching football. He was also the Head Track Coach at Glendale High School.

McIvor was the Head Coach for football at Glendale High School for six years before working at Mesa Community College.

R.i.P Coach Ben Mclvor 😔you wasn't just a coach but a father. You always preached to be better, your family will be kept in my prayers. 🙏🙏 — $AVAG£ |I£E (@ClaudePelon) July 30, 2017

Ben!



This is devastating to me and we're all experiencing this loss. You were like a part of my family, like a brother to me. I love you.. — Ryan Felker (@Thund3rB1rd1) July 31, 2017

Gonna miss you Coach Mac. You were a great coach and mentor to work with, and an even better person. Coach and play for men like Ben McIvor! pic.twitter.com/d2yua00WgC — Coach Robert Ortiz (@ROrtiz2Jr) July 31, 2017

Faculty and student athletes are invited to a grief session at about 1 p.m. Monday.

Details of his death were not immediately known.

