Mesa City Council votes to remove Ryan Winkle

Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle. (Photo: City of Mesa)

Mesa councilman Ryan Winkle will no longer serve on the city council.

The Mesa City Council voted unanimously Thursday to remove Winkle from his seat following Winkle's DUI arrest in Tempe back in May.

Winkle pleaded guilty to extreme DUI in the traffic stop caught on Tempe police officers' body cameras. It shows Winkle failing a DUI test and Winkle's wife attempting to convince and, at one point, threaten the officers to let Winkle go because he's an elected official.

The Mesa City Council voted to move forward with a charge of conduct Winkle in June.

That vote was also unanimous.

