Mesa boy, 7, hit by unlicensed driver Wednesday dies

Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. - The boy hit by an unlicensed driver in Mesa Wednesday morning has died, according to police.

The 7-year-old was on life support after the crash and he died at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Mesa PD spokesperson Det. Steve Berry said in an email.

Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila, 23, faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a serious injury collision.

Those charges also cover fatalities, Berry said, so there isn't any need to update them.

Davila is not a licensed driver -- she has a learner's permit and was driving with no licensed driver in the car.

She initially left the scene but returned after speaking to a family member.

