Mesa boy, 7, dies after hit-and-run by unlicensed driver

Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. - The boy hit by an unlicensed driver in Mesa Wednesday morning has died, according to police.

Carter Wojahn-Curry, 7, was on life support after the crash. He died at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Mesa police spokesperson Det. Steve Berry said in an email.

“It’s been really hard,” said Chelsie Wojahn, Carter’s mother.

Wojahn spoke exclusively with 12 News, reflecting on what happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of 56th Street and Broadway in Mesa. She says she was home with her 2-year old son. Carter was on his way to school.

“He wasn’t supposed to walk to school by himself and I trusted him to go to the bus stop,” she said. “He’s been really, really good about it and we’ve walked to the bus stop with him every day until he actually gained our trust enough to walk to the bus stop by himself.”

“There was no reason whatsoever he should’ve been crossing the street,” said Wojahn.

Maria De Jesus Cabrera Davila, 23, faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a serious injury collision. Police say she entered the intersection on a green light.

“I was told that he was in the crosswalk and he was trying to run to make it to the other side and there was one car that was parked that was waiting for him to go and the other person just didn’t,” Wojahn said.

Police say she stopped her vehicle briefly, but indicated she was afraid she had killed the child and took off. After talking with her brother, she went back to the scene where officers detained her.

Carter was taken to the hospital, where doctors did a brain function test. His mother says there wasn’t any activity. After a couple days in a coma, Carter passed away.

“I love my baby,” said Wojahn. “He was my oldest. He was my life and I’m just so devastated.”

Now, friends of the family are planning a car wash to show support for Carter’s family.

“All of the funds are going to be going to Chelsie,” said Amber McMillan, a family friend.

“The more prayers, the better,” said another friend Amber Fettig.

The car wash will take place at the Valero gas station at 4360 E. Broadway Road in Mesa this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information about how you can help Carter’s family, visit one of two GoFundMe pages set up to help them.

Police say there will be no change to the charges against Davila as the charge for leaving the scene covers fatalities.

Davila is not a licensed driver -- she has a learner's permit and was driving with no licensed driver in the car.

