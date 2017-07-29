Mercury's Brittney Griner donates $5,000 to LGBTQ youth center struck by arson

Brittney Griner donates $5,000 to LGBTQ youth center.

PHOENIX - Brittney Griner is signing a check for $5,000 to help out One N Ten, an organization that creates a safe space and provides resources for LGBTQ youth.

"The biggest thing is having a safe zone," the Phoenix Mercury center said, "and that's them. They are the safe haven where you can go if you have trouble at home or are on the street."

Two and a half weeks ago, the youth center was intentionally set on fire, Phoenix Fire said.

Darren William Beach, Jr. was arrested by Phoenix police for arson after surveillance video showed him walking into the building near 3rd Street and Indian School Road, pouring gasoline on the floor and lighting the building on fire.

"I thought it was super sad that somebody would do that," Griner said. "All [One N Ten] is doing is trying to help, help the community, help the LGBTQ community."

She donated the $5,000, and Phoenix Mercury matched $1,000.

"I also want to encourage others to help out as much as they can," she said. "Every little bit helps, if everyone pitches in."

To donate, visit: http://onenten.org/waystogive/.

© 2017 KPNX-TV