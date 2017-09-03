Mercury and Griner step up for Houston

Griner poses with 6-year-old Zoey Hill and grandma MJ Hill during a breakfast raising money for Houston.

Houston native Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury dedicated Sunday to helping Houston.

"Me being from Houston, when everything started happening, I already knew I wanted to do something," said Mercury star Griner.

That something ended up being an entire day dedicated to raising money for the flood ravaged Texas town.

The day started with a breakfast and meet-and-greet for fans. A dollar of every ticket sold Sunday, and a portion of T-shirts sales went to Houston relief.

They raised $66,100, according to a release from Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury also held a special auction after the game. The prize item was a pair of shoes Griner wore during the 2016 Rio Olympics, signed by the entire team.

"It just feels like I can do something. I'm always going to do anything in my power to help my city out, even all the way out here in Phoenix," said Griner.

All proceeds raised Sunday went directly to hurricane relief efforts in the Houston area.

