Meet the mom we're sending to Ellen's special Mother's Day show!

Phoenix mom, Ashley Shaw, is the winner of the 12 News Today Ellen Mother's Day contest. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12News)

PHOENIX - Mom-to-be, Ashley Shaw, is the winner of the 12 News Today Ellen's Mother's Day Contest. That means she just secured herself a ticket in the Ellen Mother's Day Show in Los Angeles next week.

Shaw competed against dozens of other contestants to take home the top prize. In the end, judges chose her as the ultimate finalist.

In a letter explaining why she wanted to go to the show, she wrote "it took her and her husband three years, two miscarriages and countless doctor appointments, hundreds of blood draws, 131 injections, 2 rounds of in vitro fertilization, thousands of dollars, and a lot of tears, to finally say we're expecting our miracle baby boy this September."

Shaw, a registered nurse on a postpartum unit, takes care of moms and babies daily and hoped for a child of her own some day.

The team here at 12 News could not be more excited for Ashley and her growing family. She's a wonderful candidate to get to attend Ellen's special show!

