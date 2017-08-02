Meet Bonnie and Clyde: 2 stray dogs form bond at Maricopa County shelter

While Bonnie and Clyde are inseparable, they are not joined at the hip—Clyde prefers to sit on Bonnie’s back. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control/ Facebook)

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shared a photo of two dogs at its shelter who have formed a special bond.

6-year-old Bonnie is a female Labrador retriever and is rarely seen without her “little brother,” 1-year-old Chihuahua mix Clyde.

While Bonnie and Clyde are inseparable, they are not joined at the hip—Clyde prefers to sit on Bonnie’s back.

The two are adoptable as a pair at the MCACC west Phoenix location at Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road.

On MCACC Facebook post, Bonnie is described as “gentle and mellow,” while Clyde is known to be a “firecracker” who loves to run, play and seek attention. MCACC says Bonnie lets Clyde climb all over her and plays with him too.

The dogs were found together in Buckeye and have been at the shelter since June 25.

Bonnie and Clyde are not the only pets looking for fur-ever homes. MCACC has reduced adoption prices for the month of August in a efforts to find homes for the nearly 900 animals currently in the county shelters.

All month long, the adoption fee for dogs who are 6 years old or older, or 10 pounds or larger is only $20, and all cats, adults and kittens, are adoptable at no cost. Puppies and dogs under 10 pounds have an adoption fee of $150.

More information on Bonnie and Clyde and other animals up for adoption can be found on the MCACC website.

