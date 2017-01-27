Meet Arizona's Teacher of the Year: Michelle Doherty

Michelle Doherty, who teaches at Encanto Elementary, was named Arizona's Teach of the Year for 2016. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

PHOENIX - Inside a classroom at Encanto Elementary, you can find Arizona’s Teacher of the Year, Michelle Doherty. She’s been teaching for 23 years.

"It's the kids…they are the reason that I’ve kept doing this, they say some of the silliest things, I share those with my family,” said Doherty, with tears in her eyes.

There is no doubt this week's A+ teacher has passion for her job.

“Teaching is a labor of love, and when you walk into Michelle’s classroom you see the love, but you won’t see the labor,” said Encanto Elementary Principal Michael Robert.

A couple of years ago Doherty won the Esperanza Latino Teacher award, which recognized her dual language education. This past year, she was recognized as Teacher of the Year for the state of Arizona.

“Since she was awarded Teacher of the Year, she’s gone out and done advocacy for children, she’s become a voice for teachers, and a voice for children,” said Robert. “I am very proud of the work she’s doing, because she’s speaking up for our profession, for the children that we come to teach and protect every day.”

Having the Teacher of the Year at Encanto has put the school on the map. Faculty and staff give tours to parents interested in having their kids attend the school with hopes of being in Doherty’s class.

“I don’t think I do anything different or unique. One thing I am very proud of is the connection I have with my students. I have relationship with my students who are 25, 26, 27 years old and they bring their kids to this school. And that is such an honor for me,” said Doherty.

