MCSO won't let ICE arrest immigrants in jail

PHOENIX - Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not allowed to arrest undocumented immigrants inside the Fourth Avenue jail, officials confirmed Thursday.

Instead, agents must wait outside the jail doors for undocumented suspects to leave the jail and arrest them on the street, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Previously, agents were called when suspects who had been identified as undocumented were about to be released. Jail staff would keep the inmate for up to 48 hours while ICE agents came to get them. Agents would then collect the suspects before they were released from jail.

However, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone ended the practice of so-called "courtesy holds" last week.

Sources inside ICE told 12 News MCSO's actions are putting agents and the public at risk by forcing them to arrest people in open spaces, where the public can be in the way, and where the suspects can fight back or run.

An ICE spokesperson said ICE agents arrest undocumented suspects inside the jails of every other county.

But MCSO said they were directed to stop allowing ICE agents to make arrests in the jail by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

County Attorney Bill Montgomery said during a press conference earlier this week that the decision was made over legal concerns. Montgomery said there were issues over which agency assumed liability for inmates and at what point.

Montgomery added the sheriff's office and ICE were working to find a compromise.

