MCSO to transfer undocumented immigrants to ICE inside jails

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A week after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office changed its protocol to stop holding onto inmates in the U.S. illegally for immigration officials beyond their release time, it's made another change to help ICE detain them.

Sheriff Paul Penzone announced in a release Friday that he was advised by the county attorney's office that his deputies have legal authority to "permit the transfer of custody of individuals who are deemed in violation of federal immigration law to ICE Agents inside the Maricopa County Jail facilities."

During the week since the initial change, at least 58 undocumented immigrants ICE wanted to detain were released from MCSO jails.

ALSO: Arpaio says ICE controversy is Penzone's problem

ICE officials said the change made it dangerous for their agents to try to detain the immigrants outside the jails.

Penzone said the initial change was related to legal concerns raised by the county attorney's office.

(© 2017 KPNX)