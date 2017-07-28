MCSO: Teen seriously hurt in Daisy Mountain Trail bike crash

Rescue crews at Daisy Mountain Trail July 28, 2017. (Photo: Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez/MCSO)

Rescue crews airlifted a 14-year-old boy to Phoenix Children's Hospital after a crash on Daisy Mountain Trail Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The boy suffered a leg injury and serious head trauma, MCSO said. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

It's not clear what caused the crash, which an MCSO spokesperson first reported around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities have not provided any update on the boy's condition as of 2:30 p.m.

