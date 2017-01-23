MCSO swift water rescue heroes talk about exhausting weekend

A few of the crew members from recent water rescues. Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

One of the MCSO Fox 2 helicopters involved in a recent swift water rescue landed at the Maricopa County Training Center Monday morning.

On board, were a few heroes.

“The only way to prepare is through training and experience. I don’t want to have to see people in danger, but that’s what we train for and that’s what we live for as pilots," Steve Glennie, one of MCSO's pilots, said.

The crew discussed their recent rescue efforts.

“It’s very difficult if you can imagine to fixate on a stationary object that’s surrounded by rushing water. There’s a lot of things visually going on. Nighttime, mist, night vision goggles, it was difficult but it worked out," Glennie said.

“It was a long night, busy, a lot of calls. We did two swift water rescues back to back. We certainly train for this, we’ve run a number of these calls up here at New River wash," said Daisy Mountain Fire Division Chief Dan Jarrett, "that thing really gets going, it happens fast, just a tremendous amount of water that comes off those mountains."

Glennie also gave advice for when you see running water on the road.

“If there’s any kind of running water, you just don’t cross it because water and vehicles don’t mix," Glennie said.

“These are life critical situations that our guys and gals serving our community put their lives on the line for," said Capt. Kip Rustenburg, MCSO's District 4 commander captain. "It’s pretty heroic on some of the calls they’ve gone on, so thank you for acknowledging their efforts."

