MCSO still looking for Bartlett Lake boat crash suspects, victim remains in serious condition

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office compiled information from witnesses to render up a description of the suspects's boat. (Photot: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for two suspects of a Bartlett Lake boating accident that happened two weeks ago and are now offering a $2,500 reward for information.

On Aug. 5, deputies responded to a head-on boating accident involving a speedboat and a personal water craft, MCSO said. The 15-year-old rider of the personal water craft was transported by air to Maricopa Medical Center with severe trauma to the head and the face.

After the collision, witnesses aided the 15-year-old victim while the suspects in the speedboat fled the scene, according to MCSO. The teen remains in the hospital in stable, but serious condition.

After speaking to witnesses, MCSO has compiled a description of the boat and two suspects. MCSO has described the suspects as a white 30-year-old man and a white woman in her twenties.

The man has a stocky build, a buzz haircut and a trimmed goatee. He is tan with dirty blond or brown hair, MCSO said. The woman has a light complexion and a medium build. She has long, dark hair.

According to MCSO, the boat is believed to be an 18-foot long, aluminum, fishing style boat. The boat has a light grey, lower half and a dark grey or purple stripe design with black lettering somewhere on its side. The boat is equipped with a single windshield in front of the driver seat and a small, white bimini top covering the passenger and driver seats. The outboard motor is black.

The deck area of the boat is believed to grey carpeted and large enough for a person to lie across. Additionally, there is walking room between the bench seat and the driver and passenger seats, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call MCSO at 602 876-1011 and could be eligible for the reward.

