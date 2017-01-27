MCSO: Smoke alarms working during fatal Queen Creek house fire

A house where two people were found dead after a Jan. 25, 2017 house fire. (Photo: Sky 12)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the smoke alarms were working and sounding alerts when firefighters and investigators arrived at a Queen Creek home that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

A mother and son were found dead inside the home near Hawes and Chandler Heights roads.

MCSO and neighbors said flames and smoke were pouring from the home.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but the mom, Juliet, and son, 12-year-old Joshua Clyde, did not survive.

MCSO said the cause of the fire remains unknown and an exact cause of death is expect to be determined after an autopsy on the victims, scheduled for Saturday.

An analysis of the evidence recovered from the home is underway, MCSO said.

