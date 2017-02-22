MCSO seeks 2 after teen shot

AVONDALE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot during what investigators say was a drug deal gone bad.
The shooting happened early Wednesday near Interstate 10 and Litchfield Road.
The teen was shot while in the driver's seat of a car, deputies said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Deputies are looking for two people responsible for the shooting.
