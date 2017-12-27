MCSO searching for missing New River man

Jonathan McRae and his dog. (Photo: MCSO)

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen Sunday evening.

Jonathan McRae was seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the New River area walking a gray pit bull. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said he left a home near New River and Saddle Mountain roads.

McRae is described as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt with gray sweatpants and brown boots.

If you have information on McRae's whereabouts, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 and give the report #IR17-038594.

