MCSO searching for driver, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are trying to identify a driver and vehicle involving in a fatal hit-and-run on the west side of metro Phoenix.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 60s was found dead when deputies responded to a location in the Litchfield Park area early Friday morning.
The incident occurred on Dysart Road near Camelback Road.
The Sheriff's Office hasn't released descriptions of the hit-and-run driver or vehicle but says the vehicle likely was travelling north on Dysart when it hit and man.
