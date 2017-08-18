MCSO searching for driver, vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

A man in his 60s was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Litchfield Park on August 18, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are trying to identify a driver and vehicle involving in a fatal hit-and-run on the west side of metro Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man in his 60s was found dead when deputies responded to a location in the Litchfield Park area early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Dysart Road near Camelback Road.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't released descriptions of the hit-and-run driver or vehicle but says the vehicle likely was travelling north on Dysart when it hit and man.

© 2017 Associated Press