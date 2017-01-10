MCSO rescues 12 animals from Glendale hoarding situation

GLENDALE, Ariz. - While serving warrants for charges of animal abuse and neglect Tuesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit discovered multiple malnourished animals and others in poor health in a trailer home in Glendale.
According to MCSO, 72-year-old Joan Irene Reynolds had been keeping a large number of cats in and around her property.
MCSO's MASH unit discovered 12 cats -- one dead -- and one dog on the property.
MCSO said Reynolds told a deputy that she had stored a dead animal in a plastic bag outside of her house for several months.
The trailer had animal feces everywhere and, according to MCSO, posed a "sizeable health hazard" to anyone who might enter the home.
According to MCSO, the homeowner was once involved in animal rescue, which eventually morphed into a hoarding situation.
The 12 living animals are being checked by a veterinarian.
MCSO is working with social services to find a place for Reynolds to stay pending charges.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs