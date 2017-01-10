MCSO rescues 12 animals from Glendale hoarding situation

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office served warrants for animal abuse charges on Jan. 10, 2017. Deputies discovered 12 cats, one dead, and one dog on the property. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - While serving warrants for charges of animal abuse and neglect Tuesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit discovered multiple malnourished animals and others in poor health in a trailer home in Glendale.

According to MCSO, 72-year-old Joan Irene Reynolds had been keeping a large number of cats in and around her property.

MCSO's MASH unit discovered 12 cats -- one dead -- and one dog on the property.

MCSO said Reynolds told a deputy that she had stored a dead animal in a plastic bag outside of her house for several months.

The trailer had animal feces everywhere and, according to MCSO, posed a "sizeable health hazard" to anyone who might enter the home.

According to MCSO, the homeowner was once involved in animal rescue, which eventually morphed into a hoarding situation.

The 12 living animals are being checked by a veterinarian.

MCSO is working with social services to find a place for Reynolds to stay pending charges.

(© 2017 KPNX)