MCSO releases sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old boy

Suspect sketch. (Photo: MCSO)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Monday morning about an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy near Elliot and Tuthill roads in Buckeye.

MCSO K9 and helicopter crews arrived on scene shortly after the call.

The boy said that a man grabbed him but he was able to get away. The man fled the area in an unknown direction, MCSO said.

There is limited suspect information right now.

MCSO previously said there was a "person of interest" in custody who was caught in a nearby residential burglary.

Officials later said the suspect in custody doesn't match the description of the suspect in the attempted kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing and MCSO released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

© 2017 KPNX-TV