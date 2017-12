Jonathan McRae and his dog. (Photo: MCSO)

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Authorities said the missing 25-year-old man, last seen Sunday evening, was found by a family member Thursday morning.

According to MCSO, Jonathan McRae was found near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway just before 11 a.m.

Details on McRae's whereabouts were not released.

© 2017 KPNX-TV